TT in CWG: G Sathiyan wins bronze in Men's singles

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 08-08-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

G Sathiyan bagged his maiden Commonwealth Games singles medal as he won bronze, beating home-favourite Paul Drinkhall 4-3 in front of a packed crowd here.

Sathiyan avenged his men's doubles final loss against Drinkhall and triumphed 11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 and 11-9. The bronze was Sathiyan's sixth overall medal at the Commonwealth Games since Gold Coast 2018 and back-to-back medals in as many days.

On Sunday, Sathiyan paired up with the veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal to win the men's doubles silver after going down to the English duo of Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford.

