Family loses sole breadwinner after Zomato food delivery executive dies in road accident

The sole breadwinner and the only hope of our family is no more, says Puneet, who is yet to come to terms with the death of his brother Narender killed in a road accident on Sunday. Narender, who had joined online food delivery platform Zomato just 20 days back, died after he fell off his motorcycle and was crushed under the wheels of an unidentified heavy vehicle near the Tughlakabad metro station in southeast Delhi.

Narender was riding on the Badarpur flyover when a stray Chinese kite string (Manjha) lying on the road got entangled around the tyre and the footrest of the two-wheeler. This could have caused him to fall off the motorcycle when a vehicle coming from behind ran over him, the police said. ''Though my father does some odd jobs from time to time, my brother was the only breadwinner of our family. The major part of the family's income came from Narender who recently got me married too. But he is no more,'' Puneet said.

Narender was the sole breadwinner and our only hope, he said.

My brother had left for work carrying a helmet but police did not find it on the spot, Puneet said.

''I also reached the spot. All I could see was the completely crushed head of my brother. It was such a painful and horrible sight. We are all holding back his memories. What else can we do now? He is gone forever,'' he said. The police said they are yet to identify the vehicle and are relying on footage from CCTV cameras to identify the offender. Asked if Narender's children are aware of his death, the deceased's father said, ''The two children aged five and three years, are too small to understand what happened and how their life has changed within seconds. ''They are aware that something has gone wrong with their father. We try to console them by making excuses whenever they remember their father.''

