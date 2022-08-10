Left Menu

Boxing-'It's personal': Benn to fight Eubank Jr in October

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn were bitter rivals in the 1990s and the two former super-middleweight world champions fought twice - Eubank winning the first bout in 1990 before a split decision draw three years later. Eubank Jr.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 13:59 IST
Boxing-'It's personal': Benn to fight Eubank Jr in October
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British boxers Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will square off in a highly-anticipated bout at London's O2 Arena on Oct. 8, three decades after their famous fathers fought each other. Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn were bitter rivals in the 1990s and the two former super-middleweight world champions fought twice - Eubank winning the first bout in 1990 before a split decision draw three years later.

Eubank Jr. (32-2, 23 knockouts) has fought at middleweight and super-middleweight while Benn (21-0, 14 knockouts) boxes at welterweight so their meeting will be at a catchweight of 156 pounds. "He has walked the same path as I have," Eubank Jr. said in a statement https://www.matchroomboxing.com/news/born-rivals-eubank-jr-vs-benn-confirmed released by boxing promotion Matchroom. "I know his struggle. Living in the shadow of a legend and trying to break out of that shadow and make his own name.

"In terms of anticipation, legacy, and hype, it's the biggest fight of my career." Conor Benn said the clash was an opportunity he could not pass up.

"My team and I had other options on the table as I'm ranked top five with all governing bodies at welterweight and no doubt I'm looking for a world championship fight very soon," he said. "But this fight is embedded with so much history and I know it's one the public really wants to see. To me this fight is personal - it's more than titles and rankings, this is unfinished business between our families."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022