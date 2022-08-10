Soccer-Netherlands part ways with coach Parsons after Euros failure

Netherlands coach Mark Parsons will leave his role by mutual agreement following the team's failure to defend their women's European Championship title this year, the Dutch FA (KNVB) announced on Wednesday. The Dutch finished second in Group C to qualify for the knockout phase of the tournament held in England last month but Parsons' side was knocked out by France in the quarter-finals following a 1-0 defeat in extra time.

The loss meant they were unable to defend the title which they had won in 2017 under Sarina Wiegman, who guided England to their first major title this year. The Dutch suffered injury setbacks with their first-choice goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal ruled out of the tournament, while COVID-19 struck key players Vivianne Miedema and Jackie Groenen.

The KNVB said that they were not pleased with the style of play and the results under Parsons, who was appointed in May 2021 and would name an interim boss for the short term.

