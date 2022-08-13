Left Menu

Soccer-Lille fight back for deserved point at Nantes

Lille’s veteran Benjamin Andre headed against the crossbar early in the second priod before Lafont made two outstanding point-blank stops to keep his side’s lead intact. It was a second draw of the new campaign for French Cup winners Nantes, while Lille opened their campaign last weekend with a 4-1 home victory over promoted Auxerre.

Lille battled for a well-earned point at Nantes as substitute Ismaily equalised late on to secure a 1-1 draw in Ligue 1 on Friday. The Brazilian fullback, newly signed from Shakhtar Donetsk, played a series of intricate passes before slotting home in the 76th minute as Lille came back after Moses Simon put the hosts ahead just before the half hour mark in sweltering conditions.

It was a second draw of the new campaign for French Cup winners Nantes, while Lille opened their campaign last weekend with a 4-1 home victory over promoted Auxerre. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

