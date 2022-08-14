Left Menu

Soccer-Forest sign Nigeria striker Dennis from Watford

Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis will continue his career in the top flight after joining Nottingham Forest from relegated side Watford, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2022 04:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 04:45 IST
Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis will continue his career in the top flight after joining Nottingham Forest from relegated side Watford, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Last season Forest returned to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years while Watford were relegated once again to second-tier Championship after just one year.

The 24-year-old joined Watford from Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge in 2021 and has made a total of 35 appearances for the English side in all competitions last season, scoring 10 goals. "With seven international caps to date for Nigeria, the pacey forward links up with fellow countryman Taiwo Awoniyi to bolster The Reds' attacking options," Forest said https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/news/2022/august/13/emmanuel-dennis-signs-for-forest.

Forest host West Ham on Sunday in their second league match of the season after a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle last week.

