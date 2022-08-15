Left Menu

Villarreal seals return of Argentina midfielder Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso is returning to Villarreal on another loan from Tottenham, the Spanish club said.

The Argentina midfielder arrived at Villarreal in the beginning of the year but his initial loan expired at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Lo Celso was an important player in Unai Emery's squad that last season reached the semifinals of the Champions League and finished seventh in the Spanish league.

Lo Celso, who previously also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Betis, helped Argentina win the Copa America last year.

Villarreal made its season debut on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Valladolid in the Spanish league.

