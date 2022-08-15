Villarreal seals return of Argentina midfielder Lo Celso
- Country:
- Spain
Giovani Lo Celso is returning to Villarreal on another loan from Tottenham, the Spanish club said.
The Argentina midfielder arrived at Villarreal in the beginning of the year but his initial loan expired at the end of the season.
The 26-year-old Lo Celso was an important player in Unai Emery's squad that last season reached the semifinals of the Champions League and finished seventh in the Spanish league.
Lo Celso, who previously also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Betis, helped Argentina win the Copa America last year.
Villarreal made its season debut on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Valladolid in the Spanish league.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Argentina's economy superminister appoints top advisers
Madrid maverick defies Spanish government's limits on energy use
High inflation in July could be "shock" to Argentina's government -economy ministry source
PREVIEW-Rugby-Argentina look to build on Scotland win in Rugby Championship
'The dream of a continent': Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay submit joint World Cup 2030 bid