CoCo Vandeweghe defeats Bernarda Pera to clinch Concord 125 title

Vandeweghe produced a stunning performance to defeat Pera 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 15:11 IST
CoCo Vandeweghe (Photo: CoCo Vandeweghe/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Wildcard CoCo Vandeweghe ended No.2 seed Bernarda Pera's 16-match winning streak in the final of the Thoreau Tennis Open to capture the WTA 125 title. Vandeweghe produced a stunning performance to defeat Pera 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Vandeweghe landed 12 aces in total and was not broken until the penultimate game of the second set. In the decider, Pera twice got back on serve from a breakdown, only for Vandeweghe to inch ahead again. Vandeweghe clinched the title with a break, grasping her first championship point with a hefty backhand return that drew the error from Pera.

Vandeweghe came into Concord ranked No.192, with her best win in 2022 being a quarterfinal run in Charleston. Her title run also featured a victory over No.1 seed Clara Tauson 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, and a fellow former Top 20 player in Wang Qiang 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

