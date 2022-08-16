Soccer-Vlahovic double earns Juventus 3-0 win over Sassuolo

Juventus cruised past Sassuolo as a Dusan Vlahovic double, including a penalty, led the Turin club to a 3-0 home win at the start of their Serie A campaign on Monday. Juve opened the scoring in the 26th minute through Angel Di Maria, who volleyed Alex Sandro's cross into the ground with the bounce taking it over stranded goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

Vlahovic doubled Juve's lead with a penalty in the 43rd minute, awarded after Gian Marco Ferrari prevented the Serbia international from scoring by holding him back with both arms. The 22-year-old Vlahovic got his second in the 51st when he pounced to score from a Di Maria assist after a poor clearance.

Juventus travel to Sampdoria next Monday after Sassuolo host newly-promoted Lecce on Saturday.

