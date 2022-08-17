Left Menu

Rugby league-Toulouse's Norman gets eight-match ban for 'hand between buttocks'

In 2001, former Australian rugby league international John Hopoate was banned for 12 matches after he was found guilty of sticking his fingers up the backsides of three North Queensland players during a match. ($1 = 0.8269 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 00:43 IST
Rugby league-Toulouse's Norman gets eight-match ban for 'hand between buttocks'

Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman has been handed an eight-match suspension for sticking his fingers up the backside of an opponent in a Super League match against Warrington Wolves last week, the Rugby Football League said on Tuesday. Footage showed the 31-year-old Australian reaching between the legs of Wolves' Oliver Holmes. He has also been fined 500 pounds ($604.70) for the Grade F charge of 'Other Contrary Behaviour'.

Norman pleaded not guilty but the RFL said the chair of the tribunal Sarah Wright and two side members -- both former players -- were "entirely satisfied" his act was intentional. "The footage of the incident shows a deliberate movement of Corey Norman's left arm and hand over the top of Oliver Holmes and on to his buttocks," the ruling said.

"At no point does the footage show a grabbing of the shorts to push Oliver Holmes down as described by Corey Norman." Holmes complained immediately after the act and the tribunal said his statement was also considered in proving the charge.

Kenny Edwards of New Zealand was handed a 10-match ban for a similar offence last year. In 2001, former Australian rugby league international John Hopoate was banned for 12 matches after he was found guilty of sticking his fingers up the backsides of three North Queensland players during a match.

($1 = 0.8269 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022