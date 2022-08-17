Rugby-Foster to continue as All Blacks coach through to World Cup
Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 08:06 IST
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has confirmed Ian Foster will continue as All Blacks head coach through to next year's Rugby World Cup.
NZR made the announcement to reporters in Auckland following a meeting of its board.
