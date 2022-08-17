Tvesa Malik returns to Spain in search of form

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik will be eager to get her form back when tees up at the Aramco Series – Sotogrande in Spain. Tvesa, who came close to getting her maiden win last year in Finland when she finished second at the Gant Ladies Open, has not had a single Top-10 finish in 2022.

She has made only six cuts in 17 starts. Her best has been T-26 at the individual section of the Aramco Series – Bangkok. She is coming off a series of four missed cuts in last four events, so she would be keen to end that poor run.

World No.3 Nelly Korda and her sister Jessica, currently ranked 14th, will head this elite golf tournament to compete. Nelly is the current Olympic champion, having triumphed in Japan in 2020 and has since gone on to secure the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship, her first victory in a ‘major’. Her elder sibling Jessica, on the other hand, has recorded six LPGA Tour victories and finished second in this year’s Chevron Championship. Other international stars competing at the La Reserva Club Sotogrande include Anna Nordqvist and Sophia Popov, two of the last three winners of the AIG Women’s British Open.

Sweden’s Linnea Strom, who has good memories of the inaugural Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande, where she and teammates finished second after losing a playoff to Team Buhai.

Strom, the two-time Epson Tour winner, picked Italy’s Virginia Elena Carta, whom she has known from her younger days, as her partner. The third professional in the team will be LET rookie Alexandra Swayne, from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The team competition takes place over the opening 36 holes and sees a captain select a player at a pre-event draft where she’s also allocated another professional and an amateur. The best two scores per hole count in the race to land the top prize from a total prize fund of USD 500,000. A further USD 500,000 is up for grabs in the individuals’ tournament, which runs concurrently and concludes on the third and final day.

