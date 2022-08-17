Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Injured Monfils ruled out of U.S. Open

Gael Monfils has been ruled out of the U.S. Open due to a foot injury the Frenchman suffered last week in Montreal, the world number 22 said on Wednesday. The 35-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of sixth in 2016, returned to the Tour last week for the first time since May after undergoing a small operation for a right foot injury.

Japan prosecutors arrest former member of Olympic panel over suspected graft

Japanese prosecutors arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, Haruyuki Takahashi, on Wednesday on suspicion of receiving bribes, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office said. Takahashi was not immediately available for comment and did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Cricket- South Africa reduce England to 116-6 before rain ends first day

Anrich Nortje took three wickets as South Africa's seamers tore through England's top order to leave the home side teetering on 116 for six before rain brought a premature close to day one of the first test at Lord's on Wednesday. England looked as though they would be bowled out for a low total before the weather intervened just six overs after the lunch interval and no more play was possible.

Soccer-Ronaldo cautioned for slapping young fan's phone

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo received a police caution for smashing a 14-year-old boy's phone to the ground following a defeat at Everton last season. The 37-year-old apologised via social media to the young fan after the incident which happened in April.

Soccer-Putellas up for UEFA Player of the Year award along with Mead and Oberdorf

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas is in the running for UEFA women's player of the year award despite not playing in the European Championship for Spain due to an injury, while Beth Mead and Lena Oberdorf complete the shortlist announced on Wednesday. Arsenal forward Mead won the European Championship with hosts England last month and was named the player of the tournament, while Germany's VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Oberdorf was named the young player of the tournament.

Musk's tweet about buying Manchester United no joke for fed-up fans

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, briefly lifted the gloom over Manchester United's shares and fans on Wednesday by tweeting he was buying the English soccer club - only to say a little later it was all part of "a long-running joke". One of the world's most successful soccer clubs, the "Red Devils" are languishing at the bottom of England's Premier League and, having seen eight coaches come and go in less than 10 years, some fans and investors are wondering whether it's time for the club's owners, the American Glazer family, to sell.

Soccer-Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Man Utd future soon

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will reveal the truth in a couple of weeks after constant speculation about his future at the club. The Portuguese is reported to want to leave Old Trafford despite new manager Erik ten Hag insisting he is "not for sale".

Cricket-India, Australia to clash in two five-test series in next four years

India and Australia will clash in five-test series twice during the next four-year calendar, which will feature more international matches across the game's three formats. The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will feature a test more and will be contested over five matches, according to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2023-27 released by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday.

Soccer-'This is my style': Cucurella refuses to cut his locks after Romero's hair grab

Marc Cucurella may have found himself on the Stamford Bridge turf after a painful tug of his hair by Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero over the weekend but the Chelsea defender said on Wednesday that he has no plans to get a haircut. Cucurella had his long locks pulled by Romero shortly before Harry Kane levelled the Premier League match in stoppage time, leading to a furious Thomas Tuchel saying referee Anthony Taylor should not officiate Chelsea's matches in the future.

Glazer family may consider selling stake in Manchester United - Bloomberg

The Glazer family would consider selling a minority stake in Manchester United, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The family has held some preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing in a new investor, but are not yet ready to cede control of the English soccer club, which could be valued at about 5 billion pounds, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3K882CM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)