India announces women's squad for overseas white-ball series against England

The All-India Women's Selection Committee picked the squads for India's upcoming tour of England. India will play three T20Is and three ODIs in England starting September 10, 2022.

India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), KP Navgire India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian team is heading to England after clinching a silver medal in their historic first-ever outing in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. They lost to Australia by nine runs in a thrilling final and had to settle for a second-position finish. India and England last met each other in a match at the semi-final of the T20 competition held at the Commonwealth Games 2022. India won the last-over thriller by four runs.

The T20I series will start on September 10 and will go on till September 15. The three-match ODI series will start from September 18 and will go on till September 24. (ANI)

