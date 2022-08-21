Motorcycling-Bastianini seals maiden pole position at Austrian GP

Left Menu

Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin finished fourth and Johann Zarco came sixth as world championship leader Fabio Quartararo had to settle for the fifth spot on his Yamaha. "It had been a long time for me without a pole position," said Italian Bastianini, who made his premier class debut at Qatar in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 00:19 IST
Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini clinched his first MotoGP pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday after producing a blistering final lap at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Bastianini's late surge put him 0.024 seconds ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, while Bagnaia's team Jack Miller came third as Ducati completed a front row lockout. Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin finished fourth and Johann Zarco came sixth as world championship leader Fabio Quartararo had to settle for the fifth spot on his Yamaha.

"It had been a long time for me without a pole position," said Italian Bastianini, who made his premier class debut at Qatar in 2021. "Today we arrived prepared for the qualifying and at the end I am very happy, also for Gresini and Ducati, we are on top for tomorrow.

"It will be a ready hard race because Fabio is really fast here, but I want to arrive tomorrow and battle with this guy."

