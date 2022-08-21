Left Menu

Boxing-Joshua hungry to fight again in December after defeat to Usyk

in the last fight I wanted to compete as a boxer, but it wasn't good enough, and tonight wasn't good enough." Joshua threw down two of Usyk's belts after the final bell before storming out of the ring, only to return later and deliver an impassioned speech. "When you try and do things from your heart, not everyone is going to understand," explained Joshua.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 20:33 IST
Boxing-Joshua hungry to fight again in December after defeat to Usyk

Anthony Joshua has the "hunger" to fight again and plans to return to the ring in December following a second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the Briton said on Sunday.

Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision win over Joshua, who fared better in the rematch but proved unable to dethrone the champion in an absorbing 12-round contest in Jeddah on Saturday. Joshua said he spoke to his promoter Eddie Hearn, who wants the British heavyweight boxer to have three or four fights next year.

"I spoke to Eddie and asked him if it's possible to get out in November because momentum is important in boxing. Eddie said December," Joshua said. "If it's about who I fight, it's come one, come all. Whoever wants it can get it, I don't mind."

Joshua fought back tears after the bout as he reflected on his defeat, saying he was deeply "upset" with his performance against the Ukrainian heavyweight champion. "It's really, really hard for me to say I'm proud of myself. I'm upset, really, deep down in my heart," he said.

"I tried a different style ... in the last fight I wanted to compete as a boxer, but it wasn't good enough, and tonight wasn't good enough." Joshua threw down two of Usyk's belts after the final bell before storming out of the ring, only to return later and deliver an impassioned speech.

"When you try and do things from your heart, not everyone is going to understand," explained Joshua. "It was just from the heart. I knew I was mad at myself. Not at anyone, just myself. I was like I got to get out here because I'm mad. "When you're angry you might do stupid things. Then I realised this is sport. I came back and did the right thing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022