Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, August 21
BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-KNEBEL, Field Level Media Yankees put RHP Albert Abreu (elbow) on 15-day IL The New York Yankees placed right-handed reliever Albert Abreu on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation before Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. - - - -
- - - - MLB
Sunday's schedule Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m.
- - Phillies move RHP Corey Knebel to 60-day IL, ending his season Philadelphia Phillies right-handed reliever Corey Knebel has a tear in the shoulder capsule of his pitching arm and will miss the rest of the season, The Athletic reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-KNEBEL, Field Level Media
Yankees put RHP Albert Abreu (elbow) on 15-day IL The New York Yankees placed right-handed reliever Albert Abreu on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation before Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-ABREU, Field Level Media White Sox place C Yasmani Grandal on 10-day IL The Chicago White Sox placed Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list Sunday and promoted fellow catcher Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-GRANDAL, Field Level Media
Rockies activate C Elias Diaz from injured list The Colorado Rockies reinstated Elias Diaz from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and optioned fellow catcher Dom Nunez to Triple-A Albuquerque. BASEBALL-MLB-COL-DIAZ, Field Level Media - - - -
WNBA Sunday's schedule
G2: Dallas at Connecticut, Noon G2: Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m.
- - - - MLS
Sunday's schedule New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Atlanta United at Columbus, 6 p.m. Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.
- - - - Orlando City F Alexandre Pato to undergo exploratory knee surgery Orlando City SC forward Alexandre Pato will undergo exploratory surgery on his right knee in his native Brazil, the club said Sunday. SOCCER-MLS-ORL-PATO, Field Level Media
- - - - MOTORSPORTS
Sunday's schedule NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen, N.Y., 3 p.m.
- - - - NFL
Sunday's preseason schedule Roundup of three games, 1, 7, 8 p.m.
- - Coach: Tom Brady to return this week; Aaron Stinnie out for season Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that quarterback Tom Brady will be returning to the team this week. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-BRADY-STINNIE, Field Level Media
- - - - GOLF
Sunday's schedule PGA -- BMW Championship
Champions -- Dick's Sporting Goods Open - -
Tom Weiskopf, 1973 Open champion, dies at 79 Tom Weiskopf, who won The Open in 1973 and was a noted golf commentator and course architect, died at the age of 79. GOLF-PGA-WEISKOPF, Field Level Media - - - -
TENNIS Sunday's schedule
ATP -- Cincinnati; Winston-Salem, N.C. WTA -- Cincinnati; Granby, Quebec
- - - - ESPORTS
Sunday's schedule Overwatch League -- Summer Showdown qualifiers (East)
CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: Fall Groups LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split playoffs (North America)
Overwatch League -- Summer Showdown qualifiers (West) - - - -
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)