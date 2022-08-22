Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, August 21

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. - - - -

- - - - MLB

Sunday's schedule Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m.

- - Phillies move RHP Corey Knebel to 60-day IL, ending his season Philadelphia Phillies right-handed reliever Corey Knebel has a tear in the shoulder capsule of his pitching arm and will miss the rest of the season, The Athletic reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-KNEBEL, Field Level Media

Yankees put RHP Albert Abreu (elbow) on 15-day IL The New York Yankees placed right-handed reliever Albert Abreu on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation before Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-ABREU, Field Level Media White Sox place C Yasmani Grandal on 10-day IL The Chicago White Sox placed Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list Sunday and promoted fellow catcher Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-GRANDAL, Field Level Media

Rockies activate C Elias Diaz from injured list The Colorado Rockies reinstated Elias Diaz from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and optioned fellow catcher Dom Nunez to Triple-A Albuquerque. BASEBALL-MLB-COL-DIAZ, Field Level Media - - - -

WNBA Sunday's schedule

G2: Dallas at Connecticut, Noon G2: Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m.

- - - - MLS

Sunday's schedule New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Atlanta United at Columbus, 6 p.m. Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

- - - - Orlando City F Alexandre Pato to undergo exploratory knee surgery Orlando City SC forward Alexandre Pato will undergo exploratory surgery on his right knee in his native Brazil, the club said Sunday. SOCCER-MLS-ORL-PATO, Field Level Media

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

Sunday's schedule NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen, N.Y., 3 p.m.

- - - - NFL

Sunday's preseason schedule Roundup of three games, 1, 7, 8 p.m.

- - Coach: Tom Brady to return this week; Aaron Stinnie out for season Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that quarterback Tom Brady will be returning to the team this week. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-BRADY-STINNIE, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Sunday's schedule PGA -- BMW Championship

Champions -- Dick's Sporting Goods Open - -

Tom Weiskopf, 1973 Open champion, dies at 79 Tom Weiskopf, who won The Open in 1973 and was a noted golf commentator and course architect, died at the age of 79. GOLF-PGA-WEISKOPF, Field Level Media - - - -

TENNIS Sunday's schedule

ATP -- Cincinnati; Winston-Salem, N.C. WTA -- Cincinnati; Granby, Quebec

- - - - ESPORTS

Sunday's schedule Overwatch League -- Summer Showdown qualifiers (East)

CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: Fall Groups LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split playoffs (North America)

Overwatch League -- Summer Showdown qualifiers (West) - - - -

