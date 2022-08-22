Left Menu

BWF World C'ships 2022: Ponnappa-Sikki makes winning start, Sai Praneeth crashes out

Later, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy HS, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will be in action

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 12:44 IST
B Sai Praneeth. (Photo- Team India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth crashed out of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 after losing to Chou Tien Chen in the first round of the men's singles category on Monday. Playing on court one, Praneeth lost the match by 21-15, 15-21, 21-15. The Indian was not off to a good start, losing the first game, though he bounced back to win the second. Chen took the final game, sealing the match for himself.

On the other hand in women's doubles action, Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N. Sikki won their first-round match against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives. They won the match within two straight games by 21-7, 21-9. The Indian duo dominated the whole match and did not allow their Maldivian opposition to escape from their grips.

In the mixed doubles category, the Indian duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar won against the German duo of Franziska Volkmann and Patrick Scheiel in their first-round match. Playing on court 4, they won the match by 21-12, 21-13. The dominance of the Indian duo was such that they advanced to the second round within just two straight games.

Lastly, Malvika Bansod lost to the Line Christophersen of Denmark in the women's singles category first-round match. She lost the match by margin of 21-14, 21-12.

Later, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy HS, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will be in action. (ANI)

