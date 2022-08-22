Nagaland govt making efforts to improve sports infrastructure: CM

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Monday said that despite the resource crunch, the state government with the support of the Khelo India Mission of the Centre is making all efforts to develop sports infrastructure in every district.

He was speaking at the spectacular opening ceremony of the first edition of the week-long Nagaland Olympic and Paralympics Games (NOPG) jointly organized by the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) and the Department of Youth Resources and Sports.

This is a red letter day in the history of the Nagaland Olympics and it is the coming together to promote and foster sports with the intent to promote oneness among the Nagas, Rio said.

Inclusion of Paralympics for the specially-abled persons, the NOPG has the motto of the "stronger together", he said, adding that all the 16 districts with more than 3,500 athletes and officials are in Kohima to compete in this Olympics.

Games and sports are no longer regarded as mere entertainment or time-pass, the CM said, adding that for ages the sports arena and platform nations and states have been vying for dominance while winning most medals indicates the advancement and maturity of the country and its citizens.

Rio said Nagaland is lacking behind in all spheres particularly in sports and games while other neighboring states are excelling at the national level and representing the country at the international level including the just-held Commonwealth Games.

To train the Naga youths in games and sports, the state government despite the lack of its recourses is trying its best to develop the basic sporting infrastructure in every district headquarters along with the funding from Khelo India schemes.

Youth are the hope, strength, and future of society and sports is one discipline that can bring fame to self, state, and country, he said while encouraging the youth to give their best with discipline, dedication, and determination to take up sports professionally.

Nagas are second to none, we have the talent and also the instinct to be sportspeople and excel but we have to work very hard to excel in this competitive arena, said Rio.

The NOPG is being held in three districts – Kohima, Dimapur, and Longleng.

Badminton will be held in the Longleng district while Dimapur will host lawn tennis and shooting and the Paralympics games and Kohima will host archery, athletics, boxing, basketball, football, table tennis, taekwondo, and wushu.

The state will witness its first ever official Paralympic Games on Tuesday at Vidhya Bhawan Higher Secondary School Dimapur in the disciplines of Para-Bocce, Para-Judo, and Para-Shotput.

Paralympics will be a one-day event with a total of 65 para-athletes, organizers, and officials participating in the games, NOA informed.

The NOPG will have seven trophies for the games which include Team Championship Winners, Team Championships Runner-Up, Team Championships 2nd Runner-Up, Spirit of Olympics Award, Olympic Fair Play Trophy, Outstanding Sportsman and Outstanding Sportswoman, beside medals for the individual winners.

The inaugural function was marked with a screening of a documentary on sporting activities in Nagaland and various cultural presentations.

The NOPG will conclude on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)