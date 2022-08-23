BWF World Championships: Treesa-Gayatri make winning start to campaign

The Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela made a winning start to their campaign at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022, defeating the Malaysian duo of Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow in their first-round match in the women's doubles category on Tuesday. Playing on court 2, they won the match by 21-11, 21-13. Treesa and Gayatri were extremely dominant in their match and defeated their opponent within straight two games to head to the round of 32.

Also on the other hand in the mixed doubles category, the Indian duo of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan lost to Britain's duo of Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore in their first-round match. They lost the match by 21-10, 23-21. The English duo was dominant in the first game and won it in a comprehensive manner. Indians fought back strongly in the second but fell short of a win and lost the match as well.

Later today, star shuttler Saina Nehwal will be in action. Earlier on Monday, the first match of the Indian shuttlers saw B Sai Praneeth crash out of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 after losing to Chou Tien Chen in the first round of the men's singles category on Monday.

Playing on court one, Praneeth lost the match 21-15, 15-21, 21-15. On the other hand in women's doubles action, Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N. Sikki won their first-round match against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives.

They won the match within two straight games by 21-7, 21-9. In the mixed doubles category, the Indian duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar won against the German duo of Franziska Volkmann and Patrick Scheiel in their first-round match. Playing on court 4, they won the match by 21-12, 21-13.

Malvika Bansod lost to the Line Christophersen of Denmark in the women's singles category first-round match. She lost the match by a margin of 21-14, 21-12. Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy made a winning start to his BWF World Championships campaign with a win over Luka Wraber of Austria in the first-round match. Playing on court 2, Prannoy had an easy 21-12, 21-11 win.

Lakshaya Sen entered the round of 32 in the World Championships after defeating Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in straight sets. He sailed past the Danish player without having to break a sweat in straight sets 21-12, 21-11 in 35 minutes. India men's doubles team of Attri Manu and Reddy B. Sumith were knocked out in a hard-fought match by the Japanese duo of Hiroki Okamura and Mayasuki Onodera.

The last match of the day for Indians saw Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth entering the Round of 32 after beating Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in straight sets 22-20, 21-19 in a match that lasted 51 minutes. The BWF World Championships 2022 started in Japan from August 22 and will go on till August 28. (ANI)

