Sania Mirza hints at change in retirement plans

Veteran tennis player, Sania Mirza has opted out of US Open owing to an injury she sustained during Canada two weeks ago. This also affects her retirement plans which she had announced earlier this year. One of the most accomplished female tennis players in India announced her retirement after the 2022 season, in January.

She shared an Instagram story from her account informing her withdrawal from the Grand Slam tournament owing to the injury she picked earlier. The tennis star said, " Hi guys... A quick update. I just have some not-so-great news. I hurt my forearm /elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn't realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for a week and have pulled out of US Open. This isn't ideal and it's terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans, but I will keep you all posted.. Love, Sania"

Former Junior Wimbledon Champion had announced her retirement after the 2022 season, during the Australian Open after losing her quarterfinal match. She had earlier reached the semi-finals of the Wimbledon Open with her Croatian partner Mate Pavic. The pair beat the fourth-seeded Canadian-Australian pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers to seal their place in the mixed doubles semi-finals of Wimbledon 2022.

The duo of Mirza and Pavic made it to the next round with the 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Dabrowski and Peers. However, the pair suffered a loss in the semi-finals. (ANI)

