Left Menu

Soccer-Webb to return to England and take up Chief Refereeing Officer role

Webb had joined Major League Soccer's Professional Referee Organisation (PRO) in 2017 as their manager of Video Assistant Referee operations before taking up the role of general manager of PRO. The 51-year-old will see out his PRO contract before returning to England, effectively replacing PGMOL managing director Mike Riley who will step down after leading the organisation for 13 years.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 19:40 IST
Soccer-Webb to return to England and take up Chief Refereeing Officer role
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former referee Howard Webb is set to become the Chief Refereeing Officer at the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in the coming months, the Premier League announced on Wednesday. Webb had joined Major League Soccer's Professional Referee Organisation (PRO) in 2017 as their manager of Video Assistant Referee operations before taking up the role of general manager of PRO.

The 51-year-old will see out his PRO contract before returning to England, effectively replacing PGMOL managing director Mike Riley who will step down after leading the organisation for 13 years. "This is welcome and hugely positive news for PGMOL. Howard's return is a major coup," Riley said in a statement.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Howard and the new leadership team to build on the strong foundations in place and to implement the Elite Referee Development Plan." Webb was one of the English top flight's most popular referees before his retirement, having officiated in nearly 300 Premier League games over 11 years.

He also officiated in the 2010 finals of the Champions League and the World Cup. "I am looking forward to returning to England and starting this new challenge when I have fulfilled my contract with PRO - it's an excellent opportunity for me," Webb said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022