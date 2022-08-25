BWF World Championships 2022: Prannoy HS advances into QFs, Saina Nehwal crashes out

Ace Indian shuttler Prannoy HS advanced into the quarterfinals of the ongoing BWF World Championships after defeating compatriot Lakshya Sen in their last sixteen match of the men's singles category on Thursday. Playing on court 3, Prannoy won the match by 17-21, 21-16, 21-17. Prannoy was not off a very good start as he lost a competitive first game to the CWG 2022 medalist by 17-21. However, the shuttler kept his nerves and bounced back to win the next two games and seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Sen put up a great fight in this great match with his compatriot but could not match the shot-making and speed of Prannoy. On the other side in women's singles category, star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the competition after losing to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in her round of 16 match.

Playing on court 2, she lost the match by 21-17, 16-21, 21-13. Nehwal was not off to a good start as she lost her first game, which was a closely contested one. But she bounced back to win the second to make things even. Her Thailand opponent however had the last laugh and Busanan booked her quarterfinal slot by winning the final game. Nehwal moved into the round of 16 after her second-round opponent, Nozomi Okuhara pulled out of the tournament due to an injury, giving the Indian a bye.

Earlier today, the India duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also stormed into the quarterfinals of the men's doubles category. Commonwealth gold winners took only 35 minutes to secure a win over the pair of J. Bay and L. Molhede in straight sets 21-12 and 21-10. The pair annihilated their Danish opponents and left them stunned by their superior gameplay.

Also, the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila advanced to the next stage of the tournament. Playing on court one, the Indian duo made a sensational comeback after losing the first set to win the match 18-21, 21-15, and 21-16. The BWF World Championships 2022 started in Japan from August 22 and will go on till August 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)