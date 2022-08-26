Left Menu

Cricket-Stokes helps England open up lead over South Africa

After lunch Stokes brought up his half-century by hitting Harmer over mid-on into the England dressing room but he kept his aggression in check for most of his innings. The pair scored at a respectable but not particularly brisk rate of 96 runs in 30 overs in the afternoon session.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:32 IST
Cricket-Stokes helps England open up lead over South Africa

Skipper Ben Stokes was on 98 at tea as he led a dominant England to a lead of 157 runs over South Africa on the second day of the second test at Old Trafford on Friday. England were 308 for five with Stokes two short of his 12th test century having played the lead role in a 161-run partnership with Ben Foakes (61).

The pair came together after South African quick bowler Anrich Nortje struck twice to remove both England's overnight batsmen during an outstanding opening spell in the morning session. Jonny Bairstow fell one run short of his half century, with Nortje adding reverse swing to his top pace and the Yorkshireman edging to Sarel Erwee at first slip.

Another fine delivery ended the solid contribution of 38 from under-scrutiny England opening batsman Zak Crawley, with Nortje's perfect line inducing an edge to keeper Kyle Verreynne. That meant England were on 147-5, still four runs behind South Africa's first innings total. But Stokes and Foakes then batted positively before lunch to begin building the lead.

Stokes showed his intent by hitting spinner Simon Harmer over mid-wicket for six, while Keshav Maharaj had an lbw decision against Foakes go in his favour only for it to be overturned on review. After lunch Stokes brought up his half-century by hitting Harmer over mid-on into the England dressing room but he kept his aggression in check for most of his innings.

The pair scored at a respectable but not particularly brisk rate of 96 runs in 30 overs in the afternoon session. South Africa lead the three test series 1-0 after their victory in the opening match at Lords.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022