Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC thrash Chennayin FC 3-1

Reigning Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC registered their second win of the Durand Cup as they beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Friday.

For Hyderabad, Nigerian forward Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace (64th and 74 minute) while Brazilian defensive-midfielder Joao Victor (55th minute) converted from the spot after CFC had taken the lead courtesy a goal from captain Anirudh Thapa (42nd minute) just before half time.

In the day's other match, Jamshedpur FC registered their first win of the tournament after an 84th minute strike by substitute Tapan Halder against FC Goa at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

JFC dominated the proceedings, particularly in the first half and also missed a penalty, but got their result in the end.

In the first game, Chennai began brightly and maintained possession in the midfield which created openings, with Thapa dominating all around.

The CFC wing-backs and wingers played high up the pitch, something that made the HFC players defend for most of the half.

CFC took the lead through a stunning goal from Thapa, after midfielder Sajal Bag played it long, spotting the former's run inside the box.

Thapa then finished delicately by taking the shot off balance, stunning HFC custodian Lakshmikant Kattimani.

The second half saw Hyderabad making a comeback with the introduction of Ogbeche.

HFC equalised in the 55th minute through skipper Victor after CFC's Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne cleared Spaniard Javier Siverio's header with his hand.

HFC took the lead in the 64th minute through the Ogobeche as a freekick from the right by Mohammed Yasir found the former inside, who slammed in a powerful header. As 10-man CFC found it difficult to contain the wave of attacks by HFC, it resulted in a third goal through Ogobeche off a cross from young midfielder Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

With this win, Hyderabad have points from two matches while Chennaiyin have one from the same number of games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)