Maha's Ravindra Himte appointed BMS national general secretary
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Saturday appointed Ravindra Himte from Maharashtra as its national general secretary.
The decision was taken at the BMS' all-India executive committee meeting in Bhubaneswar in Odisha, the outfit's media head Suresh S Choudhary told PTI.
Himte will succeed Vinay Kumar Sinha who had resigned from the post in June this year on health grounds, he said.
The BMS's all-India executive committee meeting started on August 25 and will end on Sunday, Choudhary added.
