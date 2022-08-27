Left Menu

Maha's Ravindra Himte appointed BMS national general secretary

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-08-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 21:45 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Saturday appointed Ravindra Himte from Maharashtra as its national general secretary.

The decision was taken at the BMS' all-India executive committee meeting in Bhubaneswar in Odisha, the outfit's media head Suresh S Choudhary told PTI.

Himte will succeed Vinay Kumar Sinha who had resigned from the post in June this year on health grounds, he said.

The BMS's all-India executive committee meeting started on August 25 and will end on Sunday, Choudhary added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

