Duke volleyball game in Utah moved after racism incident

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2022 03:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 03:14 IST
Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Nina King said in a statement that the well-being of the school's student-athletes was its top priority. Image Credit: Pixabay

Duke University said its women's volleyball match on Saturday was being moved to an alternate location in Provo, Utah, after a "troubling situation" during Friday's match with BYU, adding players should always be able to compete in an inclusive, anti-racist environment. Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Nina King said in a statement that the well-being of the school's student-athletes was its top priority.

"Following extremely unfortunate circumstances at Friday night's match at BYU, we are compelled to shift today's match against Rider to a different location to afford both teams the safest atmosphere for competition," King said. "We are appreciative of the support from BYU's athletic administration as we navigate this troubling situation. I have been in touch with the student-athletes who have been deeply impacted, will continue to support them in every way possible and look forward to connecting further upon their return from Provo."

BYU said on Saturday it had banned a fan identified by Duke and said "the use of a racial slur of any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable." BYU added it had apologized to Duke and the student athletes "for what they experienced."

