Sharma misses cut in Switzerland, Lawrence leads by three

PTI | Crans-Montana | Updated: 28-08-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 15:45 IST
Shubhankar Sharma Image Credit: Twitter (@Shubhankar Sharma)

India's Shubhankar Sharma made an early exit once again on the DP World Tour after missing the cut at the Omega European Masters here.

Sharma, who shot one-over 71 in the first round, finished his second round early on the third hole because play ended early the previous day.

He completed his round, carding 70, and missed the cut, which fell at 3-under.

Sharma, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, who came close to winning a title earlier this year in Abu Dhabi, has been going through a rough patch as he missed the cut for the eighth time in his last nine starts on the DP World Tour. In between, the Indian was T-14 at the Dutch Open and on the Asian Tour, in the start before playing in Switzerland, Sharma was T-12 at the International Series Singapore.

Sharma, who is 33rd on the DP World Tour rankings, will attempt to work his way back next week at the Made in Himmerland event in Denmark.

Thriston Lawrence will head into the final round of the Omega European Masters with a three-shot lead after a nerveless round of 67 at Golf Club Crans-sur-Sierre.

The South African is in a strong position to claim his second victory of the 2022 campaign after notching five birdies and two bogeys in the third round.

Englishman Matt Wallace birdied the last two holes to leap into second place on 14-under par as he aims to end his four year wait for a fifth DP World Tour title.

England's Richard Mansell and Scotsman Scott Jamieson are a shot further back, with Spanish pair Adri Arnaus and Alejandro Canizares and Japan's Masahiro Kawamura at 12 under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

