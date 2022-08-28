Ben Foakes is massive plus for our team: England skipper Stokes after win over South Africa

Following his side's thumping win by an innings and 85 runs over South Africa in the second Test, England captain Ben Stokes heaped praises on wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes for his century, saying that he is a "massive plus for the team." An all-round impressive performance from England, lead by a superb century and bowling from their skipper Ben Stokes and ageless pace leader James Anderson helped the hosts clinch a massive win over South Africa by an innings and 85 runs in just three days at Manchester's Old Trafford on Saturday.

"It is been incredible. Whenever we come here, we get incredible support. To come back from last week's disappointment at Lord's, gives us a lot of confidence and sets up for a cracking finish. The way in which he (Crawley) applied himself, especially at the top of the innings. It was a new ball wicket and the way he played was brilliant. That was a real match-defining innings at the top of the order for us. The way that he (Foakes) kept throughout the summer was incredible, he is a massive plus for the team. Amazing game for him and one that he should never forget," said Stokes in a post-match presentation. "He (Robinson) deserved a call back into this squad, he bowled one of his best in the first innings. He showed up and proved all the hardwork he put in over the past few months. Adapting to the pitch more than anything, some balls are bouncing and some balls did skid, I always found starting against reverse swing was the toughest. When you have that clear mindset and remain positive, it makes things that much more easier. I really wanted to make sure that I bowl those overs and keep the new ball bowlers fresh," he added.

With this impressive victory, England has levelled the series 1-1. Impressive spells from James Anderson (3/32) and Stuart Broad (3/37) helped hosts bundle out visitors for 151. Kagiso Rabada (36), Keegan Petersen (21) posted some notable contributions for the visitors with the bat, who struggled in English weather conditions and movement in ball that comes with it. Following this, centuries from Ben Stokes (103) and wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (113*) gave England a 264-run lead. Jonny Bairstow (49) and Zak Crawley (38) also made some notable contributions. Pacer Anrich Nortje (3/82) and Keshav Maharaj (2/78) made some notable contributions with the ball for Proteas, but that did not stop the hosts from taking a 264-run lead.

In the next innings, blazing spells from pacers James Anderson (3/30) and Ollie Robinson (4/43) helped England bundle out South Africa for just 179, sealing an innings win to level the series. Only Keegan Petersen (42) and Rassie van Der Dussen (41) posted notable contributions for Proteas. Stokes was named as 'Man of the Match' for his powerful all-round game. He scored 103 and also had figures of 2/17 and 2/30 in both innings.

Brief Scores: England: 415/9 dec (Ben Foakes 113* and Ben Stokes 103, Anrich Nortje 3/82) defeated South Africa: 151 and 179 (Keegan Petersen 42, Rassie van der Dussen 41, Ollie Robinson 4/43). (ANI)

