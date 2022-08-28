Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Belgium from 14th on the grid

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday after he raced through the field from 14th on the starting grid.

Mexican team mate Sergio Perez finished second with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz taking third place after starting on pole position.

The victory was Verstappen's ninth in 14 races so far this season, and the Dutch driver also secured a bonus point for fastest lap.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

