Chennai Quick Guns beat Mumbai Khiladis 58-42, earn play-off berth

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:57 IST
In-form Ramji Kashyap’s all-round show and P Narsayya’s brilliant attack helped Chennai Quick Guns record a 16-point win over Mumbai Khiladis and qualify for the play-offs in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho here on Monday.

Chennai Quick Guns became the third side to secure a play-off berth. Their 58-42 win also helped Telugu Yoddhas progress to the knockouts.

Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants are the other two sides who have already entered the playoffs.

Amit Patil-led Chennai Quick Guns also ended Mumbai Khiladis’ hopes of a last-4 spot.

Kashyap defended for six minutes and 37 seconds and also scored 11 points in the attack. He was supported by Narsayya who added 14 points for the Chennai team with his five dismissals, four of those coming on breathtaking dives.

Kashyap is Ultimate Kho Kho’s top attacker and defender.

Coming from a win in their last match, Chennai Quick Guns looked confident and aggressive throughout the game.

Having taken a comfortable 12-point lead at the mid break, Chennai Quick Guns kept things under control and made the opposition work hard for every point. They had already taken a massive lead of 30 points and the final turn became a mere formality with scores at 54-24.

Patil stayed unbeaten for 3.21 minutes while Kashyap got out just seven seconds before the end.

For Mumbai Khiladis, Gajanan Shengal scored 11 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

