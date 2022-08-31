Soccer-Wissa earns Brentford late point at Palace

Yoane Wissa headed a late equaliser after coming on a substitute to earn Brentford a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Palace looked to be easing towards three points after in-form Wilfried Zaha's stunning opener in the 59th minute. Zaha cut in from the left to curl an unstoppable right-footed effort into the far corner, his fourth goal in the Premier League this season.

But Brentford hung in and Wissa was unmarked in the penalty area to salvage a point -- his effort standing after a VAR check for offside went in favour of the visitors. Brentford almost won it late on with Rico Henry having a great chance saved and Ben Mee heading against the crossbar.

It would have been tough on Patrick Vieira's Palace if they had ended empty-handed and especially on Zaha who has started the season impressively. Zaha illuminated the London derby just before the hour when he received a pass by Cheick Doucoure on the edge of the penalty area before cutting in and bending a shot with minimum backlift.

He had looked Palace's most dangerous player in a first half of few chances, twice having efforts blocked by Brentford defender Aaron Hickey. Michael Olise also grazed the post with a left-foot effort shortly before Zaha broke the deadlock.

Brentford are a resilient side, however, and went home happy thanks to Wissa's late leveller. A third draw for Brentford left them on six points from their opening five games with Palace on five.

