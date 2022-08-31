Japan Open 2022: Srikanth stuns world number four, Saina, Lakshya crash out

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Kidambi Srikanth brought his A-game to beat world number four Lee Zii Jia in the first round of the Japan Open on Wednesday. The Indian shuttler brushed off his World Championships performance where he crashed out in the round of 32, to put up a brilliant show against the Malaysian.

He registered his first win in four meetings with Lee in straight sets 22-20, 23-21. The former world number one had to toil hard for his win as he faced a stern challenge from the 24-year-old. Each set saw the two players being neck to neck.

Lee Zii Jia had defeated Kidambi Srikanth in all previous encounters and this was the first time he could edge past the Malaysian. The Indian shuttler will look to carry the momentum and finish in the top three.

Lakshya Sen crashed out of the Japan Open's first round on Wednesday. The top-seeded Indian lost to Japan's Nishimoto K in a thrilling contest 21-18, 14-21, 13-21. India's top medal contender for the tournament could not replicate his excellent form and lost the match in three sets. Sen won the first set but lost his rhythm in the second set, running out of gas in the third one.

Saina Nehwal found a tough draw and was faced with the uphill task of defeating the world champion to advance forward. However, Akane Yamaguchi playing in front of her home crowd was ruthless and knocked Nehwal out 21-9, 21-17. The ace shuttler was completely dominated by the top seed in the first round, almost scoring points at will. The Indian did show promise in the second set but could not overcome the challenge posed by the Japanese.

Earlier, Prannoy HS advanced to the next round on Tuesday after his opponent threw in the towel and forfeited the match owing to an injury. The Indian was leading narrowly in the first set when his Chinese Taipei opponent retired. The Japan Open is being played from August 30 to September 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)