Left Menu

Local star Sneha takes one-shot lead

Local star Sneha Singh slotted two late birdies on the 16th and 17th to ensure a one-shot lead after the first round of the 11th Leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.Trailing Sneha were three players, Nayanika Sanga, Hitaashee Bakshi and Shweta Mansingh, who landed one of the two eagles seen on the day at the Boulder Hills Golf Country Club.Sneha had a superb front nine with three birdies and no bogeys.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 20:11 IST
Local star Sneha takes one-shot lead
  • Country:
  • India

Local star Sneha Singh slotted two late birdies on the 16th and 17th to ensure a one-shot lead after the first round of the 11th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Trailing Sneha were three players, Nayanika Sanga, Hitaashee Bakshi and Shweta Mansingh, who landed one of the two eagles seen on the day at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club.

Sneha had a superb front nine with three birdies and no bogeys. She added a fourth birdie on 10th but was pushed back with consecutive bogeys on 12th and 13th. She fought back with birdies on 16th and 17th to ensure a card of four-under 68.

Sneha has won once as an amateur this season and has also won in previous seasons. Now she is looking for her maiden success after turning professional.

Nayanika and Hitaashee may well have tied with Sneha, but both had bogeys on 17th. In contrast, Shweta made a dash towards the end. She was even par after 12 with two birdies and two bogeys. An eagle on Par-5 14th and a birdie on the Par-3 16th made the day great for her with 69.

Pranavi Urs, winner of four events this season and a hot favourite this week, had a modest 2-under with four birdies against two bogeys. She was tied for fifth with amateur Keerthana R Nair and Seher Atwal, one of the winners this season. They all had 2-under 70 each.

Amateur Heena Kang also had an eagle on Par-5 14th but she had contrasting nines. She had a double bogey, three bogeys and just one birdie for 4-over 40 on the front nine. She rallied on the back nine with three birdies and an eagle in her last six holes.

Amateur Vidhatri Urs with 1-under 71 and Ishvari Prasanna (72) rounded off the Top-10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022