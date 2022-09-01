Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal beat Villa 2-1 to keep up 100% start

Gabriel Jesus’s predatory instincts and a left-footed finish from Gabriel Martinelli ensured Arsenal won 2-1 against Aston Villa on Wednesday as the Gunners kept up their 100% start to the new Premier League season.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2022 01:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 01:58 IST
Gabriel Jesus's predatory instincts and a left-footed finish from Gabriel Martinelli ensured Arsenal won 2-1 against Aston Villa on Wednesday as the Gunners kept up their 100% start to the new Premier League season. The Brazilian pair scored either side of the break to hand Arsenal a deserved triumph as they dominated the match, advancing to a full house of 15 points from their opening five matches of the campaign.

Jesus opened the scoring in the 31st minute with Martinelli grabbing the 77th-minute winner, three minutes after Villa had equalised through substitute Douglas Luiz, who scored directly from a corner. It was Villa's fourth defeat in five games and adds to the mounting pressure on manager Steven Gerrard. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

