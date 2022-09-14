Soccer-Italy's Serie A to consider All-Star Game

Left Menu

His idea, however, was given short shrift by Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who suggested Premier League fans would be unimpressed. An All-Star game in Italy would be unlikely to have a north-south format.

Italy's Serie A will consider arranging an All-Star Game similar to those played in the United States, President Lorenzo Casini said on Wednesday. "The idea of an All-Star Game in Serie A deserves attention. We will study the project and the clubs in the assembly will evaluate all the pros and cons," Casini was quoted as saying by ANSA.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly suggested this week, at a conference in New York, that a Premier League 'north v south' All-Star game would create revenue that would filter down the English soccer pyramid. His idea, however, was given short shrift by Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who suggested Premier League fans would be unimpressed.

An All-Star game in Italy would be unlikely to have a north-south format. The current Serie A season includes only three teams south of Rome and 15 based in the northern part of the country.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

