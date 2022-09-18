Left Menu

India women opt to bowl in first ODI vs England

PTI | Hove | Updated: 18-09-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 15:25 IST
India women opt to bowl in first ODI vs England
Representative image
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the first WODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

While Yastika Bhatia will be keeping wickets, legendary Jhulan Goswami will be playing her last series, 22 years after having made her debut for India.

For England, 18-year-old Alice Capsey will be making her debut. Teams: India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh England: Amy Jones(w/c), Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Davidson Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Issy Wong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

