Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu to square off in Mubadala World Tennis C'ship

Wimbledon and US runner-up Ons Jabeur will take on 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition in Abu Dhabi on December 16. The duo have yet to face each other in a professional match. Raducanu had been due to play Belinda Bencic in the 2021 edition of the exhibition but was forced to miss out on the match due to contracting COVID-19. Jabeur, her replacement, defeated Bencic 4-6, 6-3, [10-8].

Tunisia's Jabeur has continued to climb new heights in 2022, rising from No.10 at the end of 2021 to her current World No.2 position. The 28-year-old's year has been highlighted by her first two major finals, her first WTA 1000 title in Madrid and the WTA 500 trophy in Berlin. After winning the US Open as a qualifier last year, Raducanu's first full pro season has been one of adjustment. The 19-year-old British player has claimed notable wins over some of the best tennis players like, Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens, and is fresh off a run to the Seoul semifinals.

Previous Mubadala World Tennis Championship champions include Jelena Ostapenko, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova. (ANI)

