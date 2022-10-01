Left Menu

Motorcycling-Bezzecchi claims first pole in Ducati grid lockout at Thai GP

Marco Bezzecchi set a lap record to lead a Ducati front-row lockout at the Thai Grand Prix qualifying in Buriram, with Yamaha's MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo managing fourth on the grid.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 14:31 IST
Motorcycling-Bezzecchi claims first pole in Ducati grid lockout at Thai GP
Marco Bezzecchi Image Credit: Wikipedia

Marco Bezzecchi set a lap record to lead a Ducati front-row lockout at the Thai Grand Prix qualifying in Buriram, with Yamaha's MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo managing fourth on the grid. Mooney VR46 Racing Team's Bezzecchi posted a time of 1:29.671 to snatch pole on the Chang International Circuit from Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin, while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia completed the front row.

"I don't know where I found that from. In the last final minutes of the session, I said 'I have to go and not worry about anyone else," Bezzechi said. Italian Bagnaia, who is second in the championship standings 18 points behind Quartararo, will be the only title contender in the front row.

Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro, who is third in the overall standings, saw his chances of winning a first championship take a massive blow after going out in Q1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022