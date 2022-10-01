Left Menu

Soccer-Quickfire double gives Everton 2-1 win at Southampton

Southampton kept pushing forward and Jordan Pickford was called into action more than once, with Adam Armstrong and Kyle Walker-Peters forcing the England keeper into smart saves, but Everton held on for their second win of the season.

Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil scored in quick succession in the second half as Everton came from behind to overcome Southampton 2-1 on Saturday and hand the hosts their third straight Premier League defeat. The win lifted Everton into 11th place with 10 points while Southampton are three points behind in 15th.

Everton seized control of the game after a sloppy start but Frank Lampard's side lacked quality in front of goal as winger Demarai Gray failed to make the most of several promising openings. Southampton made the visitors pay after the break when Joe Aribo produced a neat finish after he was afforded too much space at the edge of the box before Everton turned the game on its head in the space of a few minutes.

Coady pounced on an Amadou Onana knock-down in the 52nd minute to equalise and McNeil fired Everton into the lead two minutes later, lashing home from a tight angle following a clever pass from Alex Iwobi. Southampton kept pushing forward and Jordan Pickford was called into action more than once, with Adam Armstrong and Kyle Walker-Peters forcing the England keeper into smart saves, but Everton held on for their second win of the season.

