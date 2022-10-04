Red-hot Udinese beats Verona 2-1 for 6th straight win

Left Menu

Red-hot Udinese pulled off another comeback win, producing a goal in stoppage time at regional rival Hellas Verona for 2-1 on Monday and extending the Friuli squad's winning streak to six matches.

Center back Jaka Bijol scored the decisive goal with a header following a free kick from Lazar Samardžic to move the northeastern club back within a point of Serie A leaders Napoli and Atalanta.

Udinese also came from behind for wins over Monza, Sassuolo and Inter Milan, and hasn't lost since falling at defending champion AC Milan in the season opener.

It's the best start in Udinese's history.

''We're not thinking about this historic stuff, it's just incredible to win so many games at the start of the season,'' Bijol said. Verona went ahead early with a splendid volley from 20-year-old Scotland left back Josh Doig.

Second-half substitute Beto, a usual starter, equalized for Udinese in the 70th from the center of the area after a delicate set up from Gerard Deolofeu — his league-best sixth assist.

Beto, a 6-foot-4 (1.94-meter) Portuguese striker, has five goals in eight matches.

Udinese controlled 69% of the possession and produced 21 shots to Verona's seven.

''We were the much better team on the pitch and we had to win this game in the end,'' Bijol said. ''We just pushed to the end.'' Verona remained third from the bottom.

