Glad I could contribute to winning side: SA batter Rilee Rossouw after win against India in 3rd T20I

Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten ton and Dwaine Pretorius' three-wicket haul helped South Africa register a 49-run win over India.

ANI | Updated: 05-10-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 11:12 IST
South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw (Photo: ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten century helped South Africa avoid a clean sweep in the T20I series against India, the batter said that he was happy to contribute to the winning side. Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten ton and Dwaine Pretorius' three-wicket haul helped South Africa register a 49-run win over India here at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. India, however, went on to win the three-match T20I series 2-1.

"It's something that every cricketer goes through, lucky for me, tonight was my night. We had a discussion out there, and he (de Kock) said you be the guy scoring. They are a world-class side. I am glad that I could contribute to the winning side tonight," said Rilee Rossouw said in a post-match presentation. Apart from playing an unbeaten 100 off 48 balls with eight sixes and seven fours, he shared 90 for the second wicket with Quinton de Kock (68) and 87 for the third wicket with Tristan Stubbs (23).

"The chat is that we back each other, and we believe in our abilities. I am glad for myself and de Kock for scoring runs tonight," he added. The win not only gives the Proteas momentum heading into the upcoming ODI series but also instils some confidence ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Rossouw's ton and Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) fired South Africa to 227 in the third and final T20I. India's chase was off to a poor start after the hosts lost their skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in the first two overs. On a high-scoring pitch, no massive total was safe but India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to end at 178 all out in 18.2 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

