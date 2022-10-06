Left Menu

Sampaoli returns to coach Sevilla after Lopetegui firing

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:23 IST
Sampaoli returns to coach Sevilla after Lopetegui firing
  • Country:
  • Spain

Jorge Sampaoli is set to begin his second stint as Sevilla’s coach after the Spanish club announced his hiring on Thursday.

Sevilla said the 62-year-old Argentine agreed to a contract for the remainder of this season plus one more.

Sampaoli already coached Sevilla in 2016-17 before leaving to take over Argentina.

He replaced Julen Lopetegui a day after he was fired following the team’s poor start to the season. Lopetegui was let go on Wednesday night after Sevilla lost at home to Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in the Champions League.

Sevilla was reportedly negotiating with Sampaoli for days and the coaching change was considered only a question of time.

He inherits a club in 17th place in the Spanish league and winless in three Champions League games.

Sevilla hosts a strong Athletic Bilbao side on Saturday before visiting Dortmund next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022