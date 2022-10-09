Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe warm-up match in T20 World Cup rescheduled

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixture between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe has been rescheduled, ICC confirmed. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixture between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe has been rescheduled and will now be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday, 11 October.

"The match was to be played on Monday, 10 October at the same venue as per the original schedule but the change has had to be carried out following a change in Zimbabwe's travel schedule," ICC said in an official statement released by ICC. The eight teams featuring in the first round of the 16-team tournament play their warm-up fixtures from 10-13 October in Melbourne. The Junction Oval is the other venue that will host practice matches for the first round.

The warm-up fixtures for teams who have direct entries in the Super 12s will be played at two venues in Brisbane - the Gabba and the Allan Border Field - on 17 and 19 October. ICC T20 World Cup is one of the biggest and most exciting spectacles of the sport. Ahead of the upcoming edition of the tournament in Australia from October 16 to November 13 this year.

Zimbabwe T20 WC squad: Ervine Craig (captain), Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Masakadza Wellington, Munyonga Tony, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Williams Sean Reserves: Chivanga Tanaka, Kaia Innocent, Kasuza Kevin, Marumani Tadiwanashe and Nyauchi Victor.

Sri Lanka T20 WC squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando. (ANI)

