Motor racing-Red Bull's Verstappen wins second Formula One title
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-10-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 14:04 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after closest rival Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second post-race penalty.
The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Ferrari's Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.
The governing FIA said full points had been awarded for the rain-hit and shortened race.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergio Perez
- Charles Leclerc
- Red Bull's
- Max Verstappen
- Suzuka
- Dutch
- Ferrari
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Verstappen urged de Vries to call Red Bull's Marko after Monza showing; Soccer-Militao's early header earns Real Madrid win at Getafe and more
Max Verstappen wins rain-hit Japanese GP, captures second F1 title
Motor racing-Verstappen urged de Vries to call Red Bull's Marko after Monza showing
Motor racing-Red Bull's Verstappen wins second Formula One title
Motor racing-Red Bull's Verstappen wins second Formula One title