Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial; Soccer-Drake's logo to replace Spotify on Barca shirt for El Clasico and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial

Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial next week on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and the complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term. Along with Neymar, the defendants in the trial being brought by Spanish prosecutors, which begins in Barcelona on Monday, are his parents, the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and ex-Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

Soccer-Drake's logo to replace Spotify on Barca shirt for El Clasico

Barcelona will sport the owl logo of Drake's OVO Sound label on their jerseys instead of main sponsors Spotify when they take on Real Madrid on Sunday to mark the Canadian rapper surpassing 50 billion streams on the music platform. Barcelona, who were one of the last major clubs without a shirt sponsor, said the move was part of their efforts to bring soccer and music together.

Cricket-Australia board paves way for Warner's lifetime ban to be lifted

Cricket Australia (CA)'s board requested an amendment to their integrity code be drawn up on Friday in another step towards David Warner's lifetime ban from leadership positions being lifted. The opening batsman was banned from the elite game for 12 months and from leadership positions for life by CA after they adjudged he played the leading role in the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Soccer-Anderlecht apologises for fans' behaviour in West Ham defeat

Anderlecht have issued an apology after their fans lit flares and threw seats at West Ham United supporters during their 2-1 Europa Conference League defeat at London Stadium on Thursday. Police had to intervene to separate the two sets of supporters and the Belgian side said their fans' behaviour was unacceptable. One Anderlecht fan was apprehended by security after running onto the pitch.

Qatar World Cup will have areas for drunk fans to sober up, chief says

The soccer World Cup being held in Qatar from next month will have areas for drunk fans to sober up, its chief executive said in a television interview. The Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, presenting unique challenges for organizers of an event sponsored by a major beer brand and often associated with beer-drinking fans.

Tennis-Serena, Felix now part of an 'old girls network', says King

Some of the biggest names in women's sport bowed out of competition in 2022 but tennis icon Billie Jean King expects the likes of Serena Williams and Allyson Felix to continue making headlines as part of a flourishing "old girls network". Williams, who bid an emotional goodbye to tennis at the U.S. Open last month, and seven-times Olympic gold medalist Felix both had businesses up and running before calling time on their careers.

Tennis-Swiatek downs Zheng to reach San Diego quarters

World number one Iga Swiatek tamed China's Zheng Qinwen 6-4 4-6 6-1 on Thursday to ease into the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open and close in on an eighth title this season. Swiatek, who nearly clinched the eighth trophy last week losing in the final of the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic, brought her form back with her to the United States where she claimed the U.S. Open crown last month.

Athletics-Ujah will be considered for selection after doping ban - UK Athletics director

UK Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire said Chijindu Ujah will be considered for selection after his 22-month doping ban expires but added that it would be hard for the sprinter to return to Britain's 4x100m team. Ujah was provisionally suspended after prohibited substances Ostarine and S-23 were detected in his A and B samples following the men's 4x100m relay final at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff outlasts Bianca Andreescu in San Diego

Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff needed 2 1/2 hours to defeat Canada's Bianca Andreescu on Thursday and advance to the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open. Gauff overcame six double faults to defeat Andreescu 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

NHL roundup: Flames' flurry buries Avalanche

Rasmus Andersson had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames built a four-goal third-period lead before holding on for a 5-3 win over the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. One night after raising the 2021-22 Stanley Cup banner before a home win, the Avalanche were rudely greeted by the Flames, who scored five straight goals on the way to winning their season opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)