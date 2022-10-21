FC Goa beat Chennaiyin 2-0 in ISL
FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their Indian Super League match, here on Friday.
The Goan side went ahead in the 10th minute through Redeem Tlang's header from a Noah Wail Sadaoui cross and they led 1-0 at half time. Chennaiyin created chances in the second session but failed to find the opposition net. Rahim Ali wasted a great opportunity when his shot sailed over the crossbar.
FC Goa took the game out of the home team's reach in the stoppage time. First goal provider Sadaoui turned into a scorer as he slotted the ball home to give FC Goa a 2-0 lead.
