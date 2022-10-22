Left Menu

Colombia, Spain enter semifinals after wins against Tanzania and Japan

The second goal came 13 minutes later, as Cristina Mottas cross from the left was headed into the goal by Yesica Munoz.Colombia added to Tanzanias misery with a spot-kick in the 32nd minute.In the days other quarterfinal, Spain rallied to beat Japan 2-1 and make the semifinals of the tournament.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 22:26 IST
Colombia, Spain enter semifinals after wins against Tanzania and Japan

Colombia defeated a nine-member Tanzania 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

With the win, the South Americans entered the semifinals of the showpiece following four successive group stage exits, including in 2018.

Colombia made the first breakthrough within three minutes , with captain Linda Caicedo finding the back of the net. The second goal came 13 minutes later, as Cristina Motta's cross from the left was headed into the goal by Yesica Munoz.

Colombia added to Tanzania's misery with a spot-kick in the 32nd minute.

In the day's other quarterfinal, Spain rallied to beat Japan 2-1 and make the semifinals of the tournament. Momoko Tanikawa put Japan ahead with his 66th minute strike, but Vicky Lopez (87' and 90+3) scored twice to seal the issue in his team's favour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022