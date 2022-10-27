Soccer-Frankfurt back in the mix with 2-1 win over Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt muscled their way past Olympique Marseille 2-1 on Wednesday to leave Champions League Group D wide open and boost their chances of advancing on the final matchday next week.

The win lifted the reigning Europa League champions to seven points, one ahead of Marseille and level with second-placed Sporting. Tottenham are top on eight after drawing 1-1 against the Portuguese side. In a fiery start, Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada completed a superb passing move to put the hosts in front after three minutes with their first goal in a home game in the competition this season.

They should have added at least one more in a strong first half but Mario Goetze, making his 50th start in the competition, headed wide a little later while Christopher Lenz's effort was blocked by keeper Pau Lopez. Marseille drew level with a Matteo Guendouzi close-range volley in the 22nd but their joy lasted only five minutes.

The France international turned from hero to villain, losing possession and Goetze, whose performances this season have made him a candidate for Germany's World Cup squad, played a perfect one-two with Randal Kolo Muani who slotted in the winner. Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp did well to protect their one-goal lead on the stroke of halftime when he got his hands to a Amine Harit volley and tipped the ball wide.

In a far more subdued second half, Marseille had the upper hand but struggled to create clear chances, with Eintracht working hard to close down any spaces. Frankfurt travel to Sporting next week while Marseille host Tottenham. The top two teams will qualify for the Round of 16.

