Buttler powers England to 179/6 against NZ

Skipper Jos Buttler played a scintillating 73-run knock to power England to 179 for six against New Zealand in their must-win T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Buttler blazed away to 73 off 47 balls with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes.

Besides the skipper, opener Alex Hales (52 off 40) scored a fine half-century.

For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson picked two wickets. Brief scores: England: 179 for 6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 73, Alex Hales 52; Lockie Ferguson 2/45, Ish Sodhi 1/23)

